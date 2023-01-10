Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Torta della Nonna with Pine Nuts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Torta della Nonna with pine nuts.

Torta Della Nonna with Pine Nuts

Active Time - 45 minutes, Total Time - 4 hours, 45 minutes

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

6 large eggs, divided

2 cups whole milk

1 cup sugar, divided

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 cup (+2 tablespoons) unsalted butter, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Plastic wrap

Parchment paper

1 lemon

2 cups flour (+more as needed)

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup pine nuts

Powdered sugar, optional for serving

Steps:

1. Separate 5 eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use).

Combine in medium saucepan: milk, 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch, 1/4

teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons butter, and vanilla until blended; heat

over medium and bring to simmer. Place egg yolks in small bowl and

slowly whisk in 1 cup hot milk mixture until blended.

2. Whisk egg mixture into milk mixture and return to heat on mediumlow.

Cook and stir until mixture coats the back of a spoon and is

180°F. Strain mixture through fine mesh strainer into a clean bowl and

press plastic wrap onto surface of filling. Chill 1–2 hours until set and

40°F.

3. Meanwhile, line baking sheet with parchment and place 8-inch tart

pan on baking sheet. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon). Cut remaining 1/2 cup

cold butter into 1/2-inch cubes. Combine in large bowl: 2 cups flour,

remaining 1/2 cup sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, and remaining

1/4 teaspoon salt. Add cubed butter and remaining 1 egg to flour

mixture. Mix with two forks until flour mixture resembles wet sand.

4. Knead dough until a smooth dough ball forms. Form dough into a

disk shape and wrap in plastic wrap; chill 30 minutes.

5. Lightly dust work surface with flour. Roll dough into 1/4-inch-thick

circle. Carefully roll crust onto rolling pin then unroll into tart pan

without stretching. Press dough evenly into bottom and sides of tart

pan. Trim off excess dough and prick base of dough with a fork. Chill

30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F.

6. Soak pine nuts in water 5 minutes; drain. Pour filling evenly into

crust, smoothing out top. Sprinkle top with pine nuts. Bake 40–50

minutes until top is golden and center is set. Remove from oven and

set aside on wire rack 30 minutes to cool. Chill until completely cool.

Serve dusted with powdered sugar (if desired).

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.