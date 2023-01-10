TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that brought heavy rain, snow and wind to the western U.S. is forecast to move into the East Thursday and potentially bring a slim threat of severe weather late Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center placed a level 1 (out of 5) risk of severe weather for the western two-thirds of the Big Bend and South Georgia from Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

The arrival of the better chance of showers and storms, based on guidance models on Tuesday, will likely be around dusk in Southwest Georgia and near the Apalachicola River.

This is a model representation of the possible precipitation intensity and timing of the line of showers and storms that is forecast to arrive Thursday evening. Timing is subject to be different than the time stamp. The displayed model is from the GRAF (4-km resolution). (WCTV First Alert Weather)

An evening and nighttime arrival of a line of storms do bring into question one critical ingredient for severe weather: Instability. Convective energy and dewpoint values aren’t anticipated to be stellar as the anticipated squall line arrives.

One ingredient that will hold through at least the early evening will be wind shear, though the values just meet the criteria of concern based on guidance models. One wind shear element that will help keep it low is the unidirectional wind flow from the surface to higher above the ground. Turning of the winds with height generally help induce rotating thunderstorms.

So far, the ingredients (or lack of) will keep the threat of damaging wind gusts on the lower side. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for additional updates on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.