Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in many Leon County school zones
According to a Facebook post from LCS, more than 20 school zones are impacted by the change.
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on school zone speed limits that will impact drivers across the district.
The change comes as LCS looks to comply with state law.
According to a Facebook post from LCS, about 28 zones are impacted by the change.
WCTV’s Savannah Kelley is working to learn more about the changes, enforcement, and gathering reaction from parents. You can watch that story tonight at 6 and 11.
The full list of zones from LCS can be found below:
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.