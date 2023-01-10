Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in many Leon County school zones

According to a Facebook post from LCS, more than 20 school zones are impacted by the change.
Students head to school in Leon County
(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on school zone speed limits that will impact drivers across the district.

The change comes as LCS looks to comply with state law.

According to a Facebook post from LCS, about 28 zones are impacted by the change.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley is working to learn more about the changes, enforcement, and gathering reaction from parents. You can watch that story tonight at 6 and 11.

The full list of zones from LCS can be found below:

UPDATE BELOW: We have learned that there are possible changes being made to speed limits in school zones around our...

Posted by Leon County Schools on Monday, January 9, 2023

