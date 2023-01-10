Tallahassee City Commissioner hopes to replace retiring Florida Democratic Party Chair

Chairman Manny Diaz announced Monday night he is retiring, effective immediately.
Chairman Manny Diaz announced Monday night he is retiring, effective immediately.(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Democratic Party is now in need of a new leader.

Chairman Manny Diaz, the former mayor of Miami, announced Monday night he is retiring, effective immediately.

Diaz had held the position since after the November 2020 elections. Florida Democrats suffered a demoralizing 2022 election cycle, losing many high-profile races across the state.

In a letter released Monday night, Diaz wrote in part, “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with you, and rest assured, I will continue to fight with you to get Democrats elected.”

A familiar name in Tallahassee politics is throwing his hat in the ring to replace Diaz. City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow tweeted Monday night that he wants to be considered for the job.

The party is expected to discuss its next steps in naming a successor later this month.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office
City of Tallahassee asks judge to dismiss Taylor Biro’s federal lawsuit
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
Preparations underway for Gov. DeSantis, cabinet to take oath of office