Tallahassee City Commissioner hopes to replace retiring Florida Democratic Party Chair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Democratic Party is now in need of a new leader.

Chairman Manny Diaz, the former mayor of Miami, announced Monday night he is retiring, effective immediately.

Diaz had held the position since after the November 2020 elections. Florida Democrats suffered a demoralizing 2022 election cycle, losing many high-profile races across the state.

In a letter released Monday night, Diaz wrote in part, “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with you, and rest assured, I will continue to fight with you to get Democrats elected.”

A familiar name in Tallahassee politics is throwing his hat in the ring to replace Diaz. City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow tweeted Monday night that he wants to be considered for the job.

The party is expected to discuss its next steps in naming a successor later this month.

