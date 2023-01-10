Vet Events Tally continues operation after threat of disbanding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beloved Tallahassee tradition will live to see another day.

Organizers of the annual Veteran’s Day parade met Monday night to discuss its fate after recent uproar over a new fee charged by the city to help put it on. It’s a move that sparked outrage among its members who volunteer to put on the city and county sponsored event.

President of Vet Events Tally, Joe West, said if they didn’t get enough people to volunteer to fill vacant seats in the organization and help out with the parade, then the group would disband.

Patty Wilson was one of several vets who stepped in to help.

“I just love what they do,” Wilson said. “I was upset that there’s not enough community members to keep the parade alive and that the city would tax it.”

That “tax” is a $3,245.11 charge imposed by the city this year. It prompted West to consider disbanding the organization altogether.

“We’re too old to keep doing this,” West said at the meeting.

He said it’s the first time in 13 years the city charged a fee for helping with the parade. It’s also the first year the city offered a $5,000 grant to help cover some of the costs. But with the new fee tacked on, 65% of the grant is going back to the city.

“It’s never been about the money,” West said. “It’s about the lack of respect.”

At Monday’s meeting, the general consensus among the veterans in attendance was to keep going, despite frustrations with the city. And now, with enough volunteers to make it happen, Joe West will resign as president, making way for current VP John Pantoja to assume the role.

“There are a lot of people who have put their heart and soul into this and just to disappear one day, that’s not acceptable,” Pantoja said.

Vet Events Tally isn’t the only group that the city charged this year. It’s one of a dozen special event groups that were billed for a portion of what it costs the city to help them put on events.

These are all the groups charged:

-Cool Breeze Art & Jazz Festival

-DIA New Year’s Eve Event

-DIA Sundown Concerts (7 concerts)

-Experience Asia

-Filipino Festival

-Frenchtown Risings (6 events)

-KidsFest

-Lemoyne Art Festival

-Southern Shakespeare

-Springtime Tallahassee

-Tallahassee Pridefest

-Veteran’s Day Parade & Vet Fest

WCTV reached out to city commissioners for comment.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said no disrespect was intended and that the charges this year were due to city budget changes.

In a statement, Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said:

“Supporting veterans in Tallahassee is priority for me, and it should be for the local government as well. I hope arrangements are able to be made to allow this event to continue and our community’s veterans to be properly celebrated.”

