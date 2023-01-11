A child is dead after getting hit by vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that left a child dead.

The incident happened a little before 2 p.m. on a residential road in Appalachicola, according to the FHP.

Details are very limited at the moment, but Eyewitness News is expected to get more information soon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for any new updates.

