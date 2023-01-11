A child is dead after getting hit by vehicle in Franklin County

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that left a child dead.

The incident happened a little before 2 p.m. on a residential road in Appalachicola, according to the FHP.

Details are very limited at the moment, but Eyewitness News is expected to get more information soon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for any new updates.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.
Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The Storm Prediction Center placed two-thirds of the viewing area under a "marginal" threat of...
Slim threat of severe weather late Thursday
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
El cuerpo fue encontrado fuera del Haven Hotel, ubicado en el Memorial Drive, en Stone Mountain.
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds
World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living...
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast