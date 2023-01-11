FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide, reports say

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for...
Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a computer system failure has led to flights being grounded nationwide.

The outage involves the its Notice to Air Missions System, which is is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots.

In response to media inquiries, the agency said it was “performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now.”

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.
Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
The Storm Prediction Center placed two-thirds of the viewing area under a "marginal" threat of...
Slim threat of severe weather late Thursday
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Chairman Manny Diaz announced Monday night he is retiring, effective immediately.
Tallahassee City Commissioner hopes to replace retiring Florida Democratic Party Chair

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions...
Cardinal Pell's legacy tarnished by child sex abuse scandal
Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. Her...
Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged
The woman's landlords are charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing her dog.
Dog owner searching for beloved pet allegedly stolen by landlords