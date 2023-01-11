FAMU officials say recruiting is on the rise again, fall applications nearly tripled

The rattlers strike again as officials share the number of applications is growing.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After a rocky start last school year, Florida A&M University is saying they’re bouncing back in a big way based on numbers for the fall semester.

Despite lots of public scrutiny last year, officials told WCTV that students are still very much interested in being a rattler.

WCTV extensively covered the uncertainty as students faced a housing crisis with dorms closing or last-minute adjustments to live off campus. FAMU athletics also dealt with a compliance issue that kept players off the field at one point.

As the school has addressed those issues, they report enrollment applications are still ticking up, almost triple the amount they were last year.

Director of admissions, Hughe Durham, says those numbers are a testament to the success stories FAMU produces every day and the work the university as a whole puts in to provide the best college experience possible.

Durham says the university has worked hard to encourage students to apply sooner so that the process of acceptance and housing assignments can also be taken care of sooner.

He says he believes the university has taken the right steps to respond to issues and create policies to prevent mistakes from happening again.

