Flights departing from Tallahassee International Airport paused due to nationwide FAA computer failure
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.
This pause ordered by the FAA also impacted flights scheduled to leave from the Tallahassee International Airport, according to Jim Durwin, Deputy Director of Aviation at TLH. The airport’s Departure list showed a flight scheduled to leave from Tallahassee to Charlotte, NC at 6:52 a.m. was pushed back to 9:30am. A flight to Atlanta scheduled for 7:14 a.m. was pushed to 9 a.m. And another flight to Charlotte, NC scheduled for 8:25 a.m. was pushed to 9 a.m.
