Flights departing from Tallahassee International Airport paused due to nationwide FAA computer failure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.

This pause ordered by the FAA also impacted flights scheduled to leave from the Tallahassee International Airport, according to Jim Durwin, Deputy Director of Aviation at TLH. The airport’s Departure list showed a flight scheduled to leave from Tallahassee to Charlotte, NC at 6:52 a.m. was pushed back to 9:30am. A flight to Atlanta scheduled for 7:14 a.m. was pushed to 9 a.m. And another flight to Charlotte, NC scheduled for 8:25 a.m. was pushed to 9 a.m.

An FAA equipment malfunction is impacting flights nationwide. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until at least 9am. If traveling today, please verify the status of your flight with your airline. — Tallahassee International Airport (@TLHAirport) January 11, 2023

For the latest national updates on this story, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.