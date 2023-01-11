Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown

The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
The logo for the Godby High School Cougars(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.

LCSO later confirmed the lockdown was caused by a large student fight that happened during lunch.

No injuries were reported, no weapons were involved and no arrest has been made, according to LCSO.

Officials said arrests could be made depending on the outcome of the investigation. Any students who have videos of the fight are being encouraged by law enforcement to share them with their school resource officer to help with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.
Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee
The car a robbery suspect used to flee law enforcement is set up for towing near Cascades Park...
Robbery leads to chase, arrest at Cascades Park
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The Storm Prediction Center placed two-thirds of the viewing area under a "marginal" threat of...
Slim threat of severe weather late Thursday

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Jan. 11, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 11, 2022
The car a robbery suspect used to flee law enforcement is set up for towing near Cascades Park...
Robbery leads to chase, arrest at Cascades Park
A viewer shared video with Eyewitness News of an alleged robbery suspect, Adeis Francis, 22,...
Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
A child is dead after getting hit by vehicle in Franklin County