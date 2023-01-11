Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.

LCSO later confirmed the lockdown was caused by a large student fight that happened during lunch.

No injuries were reported, no weapons were involved and no arrest has been made, according to LCSO.

Officials said arrests could be made depending on the outcome of the investigation. Any students who have videos of the fight are being encouraged by law enforcement to share them with their school resource officer to help with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.