Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control.

Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.

“Turning a blind eye and saying we can’t come to an agreement, we’re going to do it on our own when you don’t have anything in place, is not the right decision,” said Jeanette Dixon, a homesteader who’s lost two chickens in the past to at large dogs.

Dixon said the huskies jumped her fence and attacked the chickens and when she called the authorities, she learned there was nothing they could do.

“Unless the dogs bit me or bit my child, there were no laws or rules,” said Dixon.

Since the municipal contract ended now the humane society has had to limit its services, and picking up strays is no longer included.

“We still have resources available regarding food or sterilization, or affordable sterilization programs. But without a municipal contract it really doesn’t allow us to impound strays or accept stray animals,” said Chandler Giddes, Director of the Thomas County Humane Society.

Since the humane society and the county are now operating on separate terms, for the time being, the county has put emergency protocols in place. Local law enforcement will respond to dangerous animals or those showing signs of rabies. However, they also cannot house strays.

“You call animal control; they say call the sheriff’s department. You call the sheriff’s department; they’re still trying to get you to call animal control,” said Dixon. “They need to set difference aside of whatever has happened in the past or currently for the community of Thomasville and for the citizens.”

County Manager Michael Stephenson said the county is estimating the new emergency protocols will last about 6 months to a year, or until the county can construct a shelter of its own.

“Until that time, it’s going to be on an emergency basis and it’s going to be through our local law enforcement agencies,” Stephenson said.

