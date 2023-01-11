Robbery leads to chase, arrest at Cascades Park

Jan. 11, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A robbery suspect led police on a chase Wednesday morning that ended at Cascades Park with police arresting a suspect, according to Tallahassee Police.

Adeis Francis, 22, allegedly robbed the Home Depot on Capital Circle Northeast in Tallahassee and threatened store security, according to TPD. The call came in about the robbery around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. With the description of the vehicle reported, the TPD initiated a chase of the suspect. TPD lost sight of the vehicle, but Florida Highway Patrol later found the car which led them to Cascades Park in Downtown Tallahassee.

After the vehicle stopped, the suspect ran out of the vehicle which led to a foot pursuit through Cascades Park. The suspect was apprehended on Suwannee Street, according to TPD.

Law enforcement were still on the scene as of just before noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide further updates and details throughout the day.

