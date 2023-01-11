Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

By Savannah Kelley and Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11th-grade student was arrested Wednesday morning after a firearm was found on the Leon High School campus.

School officials have not yet shared if the gun was loaded or what type of gun was involved.

The student was arrested and suspended, and they are in the process of being expelled, according to LCS officials.

Leon County Spokesperson, Chris Petly, said the 11th-grade student will be disciplined “to the fullest extent of the law & per the student code of conduct.”

There have been at least four weapon incidents at Leon County high schools since the beginning of the school year.

At the beginning of September 2022, a Godby student was arrested after a loaded handgun and marijuana were found in his backpack. A week later, a 17-year-old student was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack. Aug. 29, a 14-year-old student was arrested with a loaded gun found in his jacket during a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.

LCS rolled out several new measures at the beginning of 2023 to address school safety. The steps included metal detectors and patrol dogs on campuses.

