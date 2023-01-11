Tallahassee Commissioner vying for Florida Democratic Party Chair position

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With news of the Florida Democratic Party Chairman stepping down from his position, a Tallahassee city commissioner is stepping up to, potentially, replace him.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow is putting himself in consideration for the seat formerly held by Manny Diaz who retired on Monday.

“We’re Democrats, we’re on the right side of the issues,” Matlow said.

Matlow said following statewide losses in the midterms, including the governor’s race, the Democratic Party underwent “a collapse of its statewide party infrastructure.”

However, Matlow said Democrats stronghold in Leon County was able to prevail even after he said Republican candidates “spent half a million dollars trying to defeat us.”

“We’re supporting minimum wage increases, we supported healthcare expansion, we supported marijuana (legalization), we support bringing housing costs under control,” Matlow, who is going into his fifth year serving on the Tallahassee City Commission, said.

Matlow said Democratic voters are looking for a party “they can believe in.” Matlow said when he was first elected to the city commission in 2018 he campaigned door-to-door asking voters “what can our city commission do better?” and it’s a momentum he hopes to bring to Democrats across the state of Florida.

“We need to get away from the infighting, get away from the consulting clashes and we need to talk about what matters to the people and we are going to deliver for them,” Matlow said. “When we don’t deliver, they don’t show up to vote, and that’s what we saw in 2022.”

Matlow said during his time on the commission, there has been an emphasis on cleaning up city hall and addressing corruption from within, as well as transitioning the city’s energy system to 100 percent renewable energy.

“They don’t want to see the backroom political deals, they don’t want to see people getting rich off public service, they want to see everyday people standing up for them,” Matlow said.

Matlow said the party’s downfall in the 2022 midterm elections was one part on leadership at the state level, one part not raising enough money and another part “not having a reason for people to give you money.”

“It’s not about ideology, it’s about what people need,” Matlow said. “If we put that front and center the money will come, the volunteers will come because people want to see our state succeed, they’re tired of what they see in state government.”

Matlow said coming into 2024, there could be an opening in the governor’s office if Gov. DeSantis decides to run for president and he wants to put the party in the best position to win that seat.

“Democrats need to take a step back,” Matlow said. “We’re all on the same side, this isn’t progressive versus moderate versus conservative Democrats. If you care about people, that’s why you became a Democrat in the first place.”

Matlow said if elected to the state’s party chair he will continue to serve on the city commission.

“This is not from the top down, it’s got to be from the bottom up, engaging everybody locally,” Matlow said. “If you can put people in place at key positions in the party who have a proven track record of success and who know how to talk to people and understand what we’re trying to do collectively as Democrats then we can succeed.”

There is a meeting of statewide electors scheduled for Jan. 21 but an election to replace Diaz has not been called.

