UGA Fans react to team’s 2nd national champion win

UGA Fans react to the team's 2nd national champion win.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia fans are on cloud nine as the bulldogs win their second national championship. It was a game to remember for many.

Fans say it’s a dog-on good day to be a Georgian after the win. One Thomasville native says he inherited his love for the dogs and has remained a die-hard fan even through their 40-year championship drought.

Now with two back-to-back national championship wins under their belt, Michael Yearby says he’s walking around a little prouder than usual.

" I didn’t know how the game was going to go but I knew we would win, just not by how much. But 65-7 blowout... 58 points, again it’s unprecedented. You actually could have cut the game off in the second quarter,” Georgia fan, Michael Yearby said.

Yearby says though there weren’t a lot of people covered in bulldog gear, he knows that there is a sense of pride across the community and the state.

Yearby was a true fan, he even has a bulldog tattoo to prove it. But Yearby says this win was also a reminder of what the bulldogs can do and it’s a nice start to what fans are hoping will continue to be a winning streak.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee.
Former NFL player opens Slim Chickens restaurant in Tallahassee
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The Storm Prediction Center placed two-thirds of the viewing area under a "marginal" threat of...
Slim threat of severe weather late Thursday
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

Latest News

Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
UGA Fans react to team's 2nd national champion win
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
Full Court Friday
Replay: Full Court Friday (1/6)
WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly and Sports Reporter Dominic Miranda at the Cheez-It Bowl in...
Voice to Voice: Ryan and Dom recap FSU-OU, 2022 season