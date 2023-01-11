UGA Fans react to team’s 2nd national champion win

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia fans are on cloud nine as the bulldogs win their second national championship. It was a game to remember for many.

Fans say it’s a dog-on good day to be a Georgian after the win. One Thomasville native says he inherited his love for the dogs and has remained a die-hard fan even through their 40-year championship drought.

Now with two back-to-back national championship wins under their belt, Michael Yearby says he’s walking around a little prouder than usual.

" I didn’t know how the game was going to go but I knew we would win, just not by how much. But 65-7 blowout... 58 points, again it’s unprecedented. You actually could have cut the game off in the second quarter,” Georgia fan, Michael Yearby said.

Yearby says though there weren’t a lot of people covered in bulldog gear, he knows that there is a sense of pride across the community and the state.

Yearby was a true fan, he even has a bulldog tattoo to prove it. But Yearby says this win was also a reminder of what the bulldogs can do and it’s a nice start to what fans are hoping will continue to be a winning streak.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.