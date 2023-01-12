Charlie Adelson asks judge to keep Katherine Magbanua’s latest testimony under wraps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for Charlie Adelson are asking a judge to keep any statements made by his ex-girlfriend and co-defendant Katherine Magbanua under wraps until his trial is over.

Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Magbanua has already been convicted in Markel’s murder, but has since been listed as a state witness and returned to Tallahassee in November for a closed-door meeting with prosecutors.

Court records show that Magbanua did not return to prison promptly as initially expected. Leon County Sheriff’s Office records show she is still here in the Leon County Jail, and Adelson’s attorney contends she has “submitted to one or more interviews with law enforcement” since her sentencing.

Adelson’s attorneys are now asking for a protective order to ensure that “any notes, memoranda, recordings, or transcripts of Ms. Magbanua’s interviews” are not made public until after Adelson’s trial is over.

“The level of pretrial publicity this case has generated is extraordinary,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum said in his motion. “Undersigned is concerned that any additional publicity generated by the release of Ms. Magbanua’s statements to law enforcement will make it even more difficult to impanel an unbiased jury.”

The motion filed earlier this week says prosecutors are not objecting to the request for a protective order.

Charlie Adelson was arrested in April 2022, just weeks before Magbanua’s trial.

Magbanua is one of three people already serving time for Markel’s murder, which prosecutors contend was motivated by a bitter custody battle between Markel and his ex-wife Wendi Adelson, who is Charlie’s sister.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.