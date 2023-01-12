Charlie Adelson asks judge to keep Katherine Magbanua’s latest testimony under wraps

Cites “heightened (and unwanted) publicity” leading up to his trial
Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.
Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for Charlie Adelson are asking a judge to keep any statements made by his ex-girlfriend and co-defendant Katherine Magbanua under wraps until his trial is over.

Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Magbanua has already been convicted in Markel’s murder, but has since been listed as a state witness and returned to Tallahassee in November for a closed-door meeting with prosecutors.

Court records show that Magbanua did not return to prison promptly as initially expected. Leon County Sheriff’s Office records show she is still here in the Leon County Jail, and Adelson’s attorney contends she has “submitted to one or more interviews with law enforcement” since her sentencing.

Adelson’s attorneys are now asking for a protective order to ensure that “any notes, memoranda, recordings, or transcripts of Ms. Magbanua’s interviews” are not made public until after Adelson’s trial is over.

“The level of pretrial publicity this case has generated is extraordinary,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum said in his motion. “Undersigned is concerned that any additional publicity generated by the release of Ms. Magbanua’s statements to law enforcement will make it even more difficult to impanel an unbiased jury.”

The motion filed earlier this week says prosecutors are not objecting to the request for a protective order.

Charlie Adelson was arrested in April 2022, just weeks before Magbanua’s trial.

Magbanua is one of three people already serving time for Markel’s murder, which prosecutors contend was motivated by a bitter custody battle between Markel and his ex-wife Wendi Adelson, who is Charlie’s sister.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car a robbery suspect used to flee law enforcement is set up for towing near Cascades Park...
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
Godby High School
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
A Tallahassee man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Update: Toddler dies after truck backs over her in Franklin County
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds.
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

Latest News

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is signing onto a lawsuit challenging a 2018 state...
Proctor joins lawsuit challenging Florida lobbying ban amendment
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on today’s storm system and the forecast for...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, Jan. 12
Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division.
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
Photo courtesy of AP News.
State accused of violating order in education case