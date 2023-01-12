First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
WCTV First Alert Weather Day(Gray TV)
By Josh Green
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

A storm system that has already brought several tornadoes to the Southeast will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Big Bend and portions of South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. A few counties in Southwest Georgia are under a slight (2/5) risk.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook
SPC Severe Weather Outlook(WCTV)

TIMING: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through the area this afternoon. The main line of storms that has more of the severe potential will not reach our viewing area roughly until 6:00 or 7:00 P.M.

Since the line of storms moves from west to east, our western most counties will see this line of storms first. The line of storms will continue to progress towards the east, until it finally exists our most eastern counties overnight tonight.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Gusty, sometimes damaging winds are likely within some of the stronger storms. Most of the tornadic activity will stay to our north, but still cannot be ruled out for the Big Bend and South Georgia. We will get some much-needed rainfall as well.

Stay up-to-date on the latest watches, warnings, and advisories by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car a robbery suspect used to flee law enforcement is set up for towing near Cascades Park...
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
Godby High School
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
A Tallahassee man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Update: Toddler dies after truck backs over her in Franklin County
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds.
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

Latest News

Showers and storms will bring a slight risk for severe weather tonight.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 12
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the rain and storm chances for late Thursday.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 11
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the rain and storm chances for late Thursday.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 11
More sunshine is in store for today, with rain on the way for Thursday evening.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, January 11