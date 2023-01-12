First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

A storm system that has already brought several tornadoes to the Southeast will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Big Bend and portions of South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. A few counties in Southwest Georgia are under a slight (2/5) risk.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook (WCTV)

TIMING: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through the area this afternoon. The main line of storms that has more of the severe potential will not reach our viewing area roughly until 6:00 or 7:00 P.M.

Since the line of storms moves from west to east, our western most counties will see this line of storms first. The line of storms will continue to progress towards the east, until it finally exists our most eastern counties overnight tonight.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Gusty, sometimes damaging winds are likely within some of the stronger storms. Most of the tornadic activity will stay to our north, but still cannot be ruled out for the Big Bend and South Georgia. We will get some much-needed rainfall as well.

