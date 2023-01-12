LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School

Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division.
Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning.

Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.

There was a small-scale fight on campus Tuesday, followed by a “series of fights Wednesday which was on the larger scale,” Meggs said. The fights led to a “temporary lockdown of the school.”

Lt. Meggs said deputies were alerted to social media rumors involving a shooting threat at the school.

“Both the school and deputies have contacted the original poster of that social media post,” he said. “There’s no substantiated information that led to that post. Everything that poster heard was third or fourth hand.”

A separate video made the rounds on social media as well, involving a vague threat involving Godby on Monday. Lt. Meggs said that also appears to be an unfounded threat.

“There is not a specific threat…he’s not a student at Godby,” he said.

The fights this week appeared to be related.

“Retaliation, that kind of thing… just two squabbles between children,” Lt. Meggs said.

LCSO is asking anyone that has information on this week’s events or any social media video that has not already been uncovered to share it with the agency.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car a robbery suspect used to flee law enforcement is set up for towing near Cascades Park...
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
Godby High School
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
A Tallahassee man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Update: Toddler dies after truck backs over her in Franklin County
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds.
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

Latest News

Photo courtesy of AP News.
State accused of violating order in education case
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
Showers and storms will bring a slight risk for severe weather tonight.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 12
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system