Proctor joins lawsuit challenging Florida lobbying ban amendment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is signing onto a lawsuit challenging a 2018 state constitutional amendment that bans local elected officials from lobbying their former governmental bodies for at least six years.

Proctor said the amendment violated the 8th and 14th amendment of the US Constitution “by denying someone that was elected from working in the field that they know, government services.”

“This prohibits me and makes me sit out six years before lobbying what I know most, government,” Proctor said.

The amendment also bars elected officials from lobbying their governmental agencies while in office. The ban for elected officials on lobbying after leaving office was previously two years.

Proctor said this law prohibits ideas like his and other elected officials after they leave office from “being shared in the marketplace of ideas” and is a detriment to the next generation of leaders at the state and local levels.

Proctor pointed out that US Senators, when they retire, are able to lobby the Senate immediately, and members of the US House of Representatives only have to wait one year to lobby their governmental body.

“The continuity of knowledge and the continuation of institutional knowledge is needed,” Proctor said.

Proctor joins several other lawmakers in the Palm Beach and Miami-Dade areas as plaintiffs in the lawsuit that was in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in late December.

Defendants in the case are the Florida Commission on Ethics, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and CFO Jimmy Patronis have not filed responses in the case.

“If I’m to be cut off from other interests that want the talent, the know-how, the knowledge, the skills, the results that I bring, what this law does is prohibits my voice,” Proctor said. “This is wrong.”

The oral arguments for the case are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 am.

