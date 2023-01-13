Jury convicts Tallahassee man on burglary, aggravated assault charges following six-hour standoff in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County jury found a Tallahassee man guilty on all counts in connection with a lengthy October 2021 standoff with law enforcement.

31-year-old Myrick Rittman was convicted on nine counts, including burglary, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and felony battery.

Myrick Rittman was arrested at the University Green Apartments Sunday after TPD’s TAC Team surrounded the apartment and tried for nearly six hours to coax Rittman to surrender. (Tallahassee Police Department)

Rittman was arrested after a six-hour standoff with Tallahassee police, barricaded inside an apartment at the University Green Condos off Corvallis Avenue.

Prosecutors alleged Rittman arrived at the complex on Oct. 3, 2021, to harass a former girlfriend. He climbed into the home and made threats towards the woman. She escaped the home before the standoff began.

The trial lasted two days in Leon County court, according to the State Attorney’s Office. A sentencing date had not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.