Quincy Police investigating death of a young child

Quincy Police investigating death of young child(WCTV Staff)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department confirmed it is working on an active death investigation at the Arbor Crest Apartments.

Officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for the death of a “young child.”

The child’s age and sex cannot be released, but Quincy Police said because of the child’s age, the case is being investigated as a suspicious death. FDLE was also on scene for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information.

