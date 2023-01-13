Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching. (Source: Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) / ECOVALE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet.

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

The turtles began hatching in mid-December and continued into early January.

Once the turtles emerge, they crawl along the sand before dispersing into the river.

These nesting beaches along the Guaporé River are on the border between Brazil and Bolivia.

Conservationists say coordination between the two countries is important for the protection of the species and hope to establish some sort of protected area for them.

The Wildlife Conservation Society has been working with scientists to use technologies such as drones and thermal images in order to estimate the population of the species there. But, the hope is to be able to use artificial intelligence soon to automate the process of counting the turtles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car a robbery suspect used to flee law enforcement is set up for towing near Cascades Park...
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Godby High School
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
A Tallahassee man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division.
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russia says it took Soledar; Ukraine denies its capture
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on...
Biden, Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
Because the Trump Organization is a corporation and not a person, a fine is the only way a...
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud