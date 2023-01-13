Tallahassee MLK Day celebrations, preps underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preparations for Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and parade are underway across the Capital City.

Florida A&M held its 2023 convocation Friday at 10:10 am.

The NAACP sponsored a dreamers and doers breakfast with Leon County Schools, where students were recognized from elementary, middle, and high schools across Tallahassee for the MLK Day weekend.

Monday, the NAACP will also host a march, followed by the city’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

At the conclusion of the parade, at Cascades Park, there will be a festival held that will include an airing of the documentary “The Race to be Human.”

There will also be a renaming ceremony for the Tallahassee amphitheater with a musical tribute by the Adderley Brothers beginning at 3:30 pm, followed by live entertainment by Tallahassee Nights Live from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Mayor Pro-Tempore Dianne Williams-Cox said there are name recognitions of Dr. King around Tallahassee, stretching all the way to the Frenchtown area, to give honor to the fact that he visited Tallahassee during the Civil Rights Era.

“Dr. King symbolizes non-violence and a fight for the rights of citizens,” Williams-Cox said. “His big thing was, we are all human beings, that is the race, and we can all work together for the community, and we can all be on the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness without violence.”

Williams-Cox, serving as mayor pro-tem, said he is “standing on the shoulders of giants like Dr. King” and those who came before her and “paved a way to make this possible.”

“This is a day on, not a day off,” Williams-Cox said. “This is a day we can all come together in our community and all be important.”

Williams-Cox said every day, she is realizing a dream that “my ancestors would not have even thought would happen, but they fought for it.”

