Cold weather shelters open through the weekend in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15th.

Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.

Safety measures will include face masks, socially distanced sleeping arrangements, and sanitation practices.

Intake will be from 5 pm-9 pm at The Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way.

If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 am. Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service.

For assistance in accessing Star Metro, call 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after-hours or weekends, call the Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

