Cold weather shelters open through the weekend in Tallahassee

The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have...
The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night.(WCTV)
By Sabrina Bradley
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15th.

Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.

Safety measures will include face masks, socially distanced sleeping arrangements, and sanitation practices.

Intake will be from 5 pm-9 pm at The Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way.

If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 am. Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service.

For assistance in accessing Star Metro, call 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after-hours or weekends, call the Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police investigating death of young child
Quincy Police investigating death of a young child
Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.
Charlie Adelson asks judge to keep Katherine Magbanua’s latest testimony under wraps
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Godby High School
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
Jury convicts Tallahassee man on burglary, aggravated assault charges following six-hour standoff in 2021

Latest News

Proctor joins lawsuit challenging Florida lobbying ban amendment
Tallahassee MLK Day celebrations, preps underway
New report shows Tallahassee rental market remains competitive
Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion
Locals react to Mega Millions now at $1.35 billion