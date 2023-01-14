Locals react to Mega Millions now at $1.35 billion

Feeling lucky? Well, one of the largest-ever lottery jackpots in history is up for grabs Friday.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Feeling lucky? Well, one of the largest-ever lottery jackpots in history is up for grabs Friday.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.

This makes this jackpot the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions sits at one in 302.6 million.

Staff at several gas stations in Tallahassee said that’s been busy but they expect it’ll continue to pick up as people get out of work.

Looking to beat the odds, two people at a local gas station are hoping they’ll be the lucky winner.

“I’d buy my car whatever car she would want, whatever house she’d want, and my kids anything they wanted,” said the players. “I’d save a lot of the money, I’d probably buy my parents a house, and me and a lot of my friends and family would go on a really cool vacation.”

Several people have been lucky enough to win smaller prizes but in three months no one has been able to match all six numbers.

One hopeful player said he has big dreams of trying to save the world.

“I would try to save the world. No lie, I would try to save the world. I don’t know where’d I’d start but that’s how I’d start then I’d change a couple of people’s lives and my life and then just chill. I’m never working again though,” one player said.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chose to receive annual payments over 30 years. For those who chose to take home cash, Friday’s drawing could be estimated at $707.9 million.

