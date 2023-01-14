New report shows Tallahassee rental market remains competitive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new report from RentCafe shows 62 percent of tenants renewed their leases in 2022, suggesting strong competition in the rental market.

“Landlords are less likely to raise the rent as much on a current tenant compared to a new tenant,” said Keller Williams Realtor Kayla Meadows.

Data shows Tallahassee had a 95 percent occupancy rate in 2022, and very few apartments were built last year. During peak season, an average of 15 apartment seekers were applying for one available unit, and rental units were filling up in 25 days.

With the tough competition, Meadows said many tenants are staying put out of fear of not having housing altogether. “If they do not resign their lease, they’re not going to have anywhere to go that’s comparable to their current rent,” said Meadows.

Currently, average rent in Tallahassee is around $1,500.

