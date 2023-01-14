Replay: Full Court Friday (1/13)

Gadsden County boys basketball coach Andrew Moten addresses his Jaguars in a matchup against...
Gadsden County boys basketball coach Andrew Moten addresses his Jaguars in a matchup against Lincoln(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s action includes...

Westover vs Cairo

Community Leadership vs North Florida Christian

Houston County vs Thomas County Central

Lincoln vs Gadsden County

Episcopal (Jax) vs St. John Paul II

Rutherford vs Florida High (Girls)

Raines vs Leon (Girls)

Marianna vs Maclay (Girls)

