Replay: Full Court Friday (1/13)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s action includes...

Westover vs Cairo

Community Leadership vs North Florida Christian

Houston County vs Thomas County Central

Lincoln vs Gadsden County

Episcopal (Jax) vs St. John Paul II

Rutherford vs Florida High (Girls)

Raines vs Leon (Girls)

Marianna vs Maclay (Girls)

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.