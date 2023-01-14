SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live Oak man behind the wheel left the roadway and crashed into the business.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.