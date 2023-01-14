SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in downtown Live Oak.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in downtown Live Oak.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live Oak man behind the wheel left the roadway and crashed into the business.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police investigating death of young child
Quincy Police investigating death of a young child
Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.
Charlie Adelson asks judge to keep Katherine Magbanua’s latest testimony under wraps
Godby High School
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
Jury convicts Tallahassee man on burglary, aggravated assault charges following six-hour standoff in 2021

Latest News

The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have...
Cold weather shelters open through the weekend in Tallahassee
Tallahassee MLK Day celebrations, preps underway
New report shows Tallahassee rental market remains competitive
Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion
Locals react to Mega Millions now at $1.35 billion