Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday will be another nice day with calmer winds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. High pressure will remain over the area through Monday, which will lead to another night of clear skies and near-calm to calm winds. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the upper 20 inland to the mid 30s near the coast. Keep the pets, plants, and people in mind for at least one more night.

A wind switch to out of the south starting Monday will increase the moisture and, therefore, the temperatures. The morning lows Tuesday morning will be near 50 with a partly cloudy sky. The clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of a weaker cold front that will bring slight rain chances (20%) with highs in the 70s.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, but more clouds will return by Thursday as a more potent (with moisture, at least) storm system will bring a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s. Rain chances will be at 20% Friday through Saturday. Guidance models have hinted at another storm system that could have more potency late next weekend, but confidence remained low as of this update.

