Two dead, 5 injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.
A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line.

According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road.

The crash involved a Toyota Corolla and a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said a 22-year-old driver in the Toyota veered off the road, overcorrected, and eventually collided with the truck. The driver in the Corolla, along with his 18-year-old passenger, died in the accident.

The five people in the truck were injured, including the 23-year-old driver, and several passengers. GSP said a 1-year-old and 2-year-old were among those seriously injured in the crash.

All seven people involved in the crash were from Quincy, Fla., GSP said.

