Blackened Chicken Breakfast Bowl with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas shows us how to make a blackened chicken breakfast bowl.

Blackened Chicken Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients:

- 1 chicken breast split in half

- 2 brown eggs

- 1/2 cup of grits

- 1 or 2 slices of gouda cheese

- 2 tbsp extra white sharp cheddar

- olive oil

- 2 tsp blackened seasoning

- 1 tsp onion powder

- 1 tsp garlic powder

- 1 tsp parsley flakes

- 1 tbsp butter

- salt

- pepper

- 1 cup of baby spinach

Steps:

Wash and clean one chicken breast. Split into the middle—season both sides with onion powder, garlic powder, blackened seasoning, and parsley flakes. Heat your cast iron skillet or pan over medium to high heat with olive oil. Place chicken into skillet and allow to cook for 7 minutes on each side or until completely cooked. Then, take the chicken breast and slice it into small slices.

Grits- Boil 3 cups of water Into a medium or small pot. Stir in grits with a pinch of salt. Simmer on low for 5 minutes. Then mix in extra white sharp cheddar.

Eggs- beat eggs into a small bowl. Add a small pinch of salt and pepper. Cook scrambled eggs in a small pan over medium to high heat until cooked to your liking. Add 1 or 2 slices of gouda cheese on top of the egg. Take the pan away from heat, then cover the pan so that the cheese can melt.

Spinach- take one cup of spinach and sautéed with a 1/2 tsp over medium heat. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes.

Into a serving bowl, add grits, eggs, spinach, and top with blackened chicken breakfast slices. Enjoy!

