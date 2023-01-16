Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.

Officers and detectives tell WCTV that based off evidence collected at the scene, they are treating their investigation as a homicide.

If you have any information that could help detectives in this case, you’re asked to give them a call at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

