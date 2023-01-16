Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
Apalachee Parkway reopens after pedestrian dies in crash
Crime scene tape
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade.
Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade, festival
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
More than 200 volunteers donated their time to clean up the Frenchtown community in honor of...
‘It’s us making a difference’: Tallahassee Urban League holds annual Day of Service