‘It’s us making a difference’: Tallahassee Urban League holds annual Day of Service

More than 200 volunteers donated their time to clean up the Frenchtown community in honor of...
More than 200 volunteers donated their time to clean up the Frenchtown community in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One group works to keep traditions alive.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help clean up areas in our community that are in need.

The Tallahassee Urban League used the annual day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their own way.

More than 200 volunteers donated their time to clean up the Frenchtown community in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

President of the Tallahassee Urban League Curtis Taylor said volunteers are doing much more than just picking up trash.

They’re also making sure that the younger generation is engaged in their community so Dr. King’s dream continues in a pathway forward.

Thaddeus Bruce shared why it’s important to get involved on more than just the bad days.

“It’s us making a difference in more ways than just those negative ways but into the positive ways and see all the positivity that’s coming out of this,” said volunteer Thaddeus Bruce. “Not just trash but him being able to see live hope in their streets being able to see somebody making a difference and seeing someone say, ‘We’re going to make a change and we’re starting with us.’”

This is the Tallahassee Urban League’s fifth annual day of service.

This is not the only event dedicated to getting youth involved in their community.

In February, the Tallahassee Urban League is hosting a teen summit on crime prevention and gun violence.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
Apalachee Parkway reopens after pedestrian dies in crash
Crime scene tape
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade.
Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade, festival
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for January 16, 2023.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 16
Apalachee Parkway reopens after pedestrian dies in crash
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash