‘It’s us making a difference’: Tallahassee Urban League holds annual Day of Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One group works to keep traditions alive.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help clean up areas in our community that are in need.

The Tallahassee Urban League used the annual day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their own way.

More than 200 volunteers donated their time to clean up the Frenchtown community in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

President of the Tallahassee Urban League Curtis Taylor said volunteers are doing much more than just picking up trash.

They’re also making sure that the younger generation is engaged in their community so Dr. King’s dream continues in a pathway forward.

Thaddeus Bruce shared why it’s important to get involved on more than just the bad days.

“It’s us making a difference in more ways than just those negative ways but into the positive ways and see all the positivity that’s coming out of this,” said volunteer Thaddeus Bruce. “Not just trash but him being able to see live hope in their streets being able to see somebody making a difference and seeing someone say, ‘We’re going to make a change and we’re starting with us.’”

This is the Tallahassee Urban League’s fifth annual day of service.

This is not the only event dedicated to getting youth involved in their community.

In February, the Tallahassee Urban League is hosting a teen summit on crime prevention and gun violence.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.