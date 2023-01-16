Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - At least three people were shot Sunday night before showing up at South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The first victim, a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his torso. While police were speaking with him, two other people showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities. They are only described as a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old.

All three victims have been treated and released from SGMC.

After speaking with the victims, police discovered that there had been a large group of people in the 500 block of South Fry Street. Police say multiple suspects started shooting which sent people running. VPD said the three victims were injured at that time.

As of Monday morning, no suspects had been named.

If you have any information that can help with this case, you’re asked to call VPD at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

