FHP closes portion of Apalachee Parkway after deadly crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - (6:55 a.m.) Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have closed both the east and westbound lanes of Apalachee Parkway between Connor Blvd. and Twin Lakes Circle.

FHP said the closure is due to a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic on Apalachee Parkway is being diverted onto Conner Boulevard. Eastbound traffic is being turned around at Twin Lakes Circle.

Troopers ask that motorists avoid this area if possible through the morning hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in downtown Live Oak.
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Despite having to stoop deeply to peer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more...
Former NBA player doesn’t fit in car he won on ‘The Price is Right’

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
Another light freeze is in store for Sunday night, with temperatures warming up through the week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, January 15
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash