FHP closes portion of Apalachee Parkway after deadly crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - (6:55 a.m.) Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have closed both the east and westbound lanes of Apalachee Parkway between Connor Blvd. and Twin Lakes Circle.

FHP said the closure is due to a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic on Apalachee Parkway is being diverted onto Conner Boulevard. Eastbound traffic is being turned around at Twin Lakes Circle.

Troopers ask that motorists avoid this area if possible through the morning hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

