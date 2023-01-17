Kelvice Lawrence-Laing of Apalachee Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kelvice Lawrence-Laing was named Teacher of the Month by WCTV and Envision Credit Union.

Lawrence-Laing teaches 4th grade math and science at Apalachee Elementary School in Leon County.

A packed classroom erupted with applause after Lawrence-Laing learned of the news.

She was nominated for her dedication to students, coming early in the morning and staying late into the evening to tutor students.

She told WCTV she uses a “mom first” approach to teaching to make sure they excel in the classroom.

“I do this because I want to see the kids grow, and I’ll always tell them when they do teacher appreciation and gifts and stuff like that. I tell the kids the best gift you can give me is to show me that you comprehend. To show growth,” she said.

She added that she has spent the last 19 years teaching to help the kids, not to earn any recognition. But her peers wouldn’t let her amazing work go unnoticed!

