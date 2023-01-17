Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 17

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the warmer forecast and weekend rain chances.
By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cool start in the 30s and 40s, it became sunny, then cloudy, warm and humid in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. A few showers developed the western counties, and were moving eastward this Tuesday evening. Areas of dense fog will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with mild lows close to 60.

Wednesday will be warm and humid again with a slight chance of showers, and highs in the low to mid 70s.

A weakening front will bring a chance of scattered showers on Thursday, but warm temps ahead of it into the mid to upper 70s.

Drier air returns Friday and just slightly cooler temps with lows near 50 and highs near 70.

The upcoming weekend will see unsettled weather and still uncertain rain chances. For now, scattered showers are possible with the best chances on Sunday, and highs still near 70.

