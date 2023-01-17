Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds

Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power outages.(Pxfuel)
By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Hundreds of people in a Wisconsin city were without power for several hours Sunday after an outage was caused by a bald eagle, according to officials.

The Hudson Police Department made a post on Facebook Sunday afternoon saying a power outage was caused by a bald eagle that flew into a power line.

Xcel Energy said the bird made contact with equipment at a power substation that served Hudson customers around 3:30 p.m.

WEAU reports the incident caused a brief outage that lasted for around a minute for about 2,700 customers. A second outage followed, affecting 860 customers for two and a half hours.

In a statement, Xcel Energy said an observer in the Hudson area believed the bird was a bald eagle.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called in to remove the dead eagle. Power was then restored to all customers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
Apalachee Parkway reopens after pedestrian dies in crash
Crime scene tape
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
Pinky’s Moving Service
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
LIVE: Biden welcomes NBA champion Warriors to White House
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the warmer temperatures and weekend rain chances.
Rob’s Quick First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 17
Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk