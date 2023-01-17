Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges

Owner of a local Tallahassee moving company faces charges of larceny and fraud.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer.

The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond.

WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company in July.

“I was furious,” Ledford said. “He should lose his business license. Me personally, I think he should be in jail.”

Court documents allege Pinkney added an extra zero to a check given to him by Ledford’s father, paying himself an extra $11,000.

The family found out when the charge hit their bank account.

“I was like, isn’t this a federal offense?,” Ledford said. “You can’t alter a check.”

The family says there were red flags throughout the moving process.

“He kept upping the price, saying ‘Oh, I’m gonna have to charge you more. I’m gonna have to charge you more,’” Ledford’s sister, Judy France, said.

In the end, they say he never completed the move, leaving them to hire another company to finish the job.

“We just learned a lesson about being too trusting,” Ledford’s father, Dave France said.

WCTV tried to contact Pinkney Monday at his business and by phone but could not reach him.

