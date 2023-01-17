Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade, festival

Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade.
Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee kicked off their 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and festival Monday.

Hundreds lined Monroe Street prior to the festival at Cascades Park celebrating King’s life and legacy.

“Everyone has the right to be all they can be, without any obstruction,” said Nathaniel Robinson, who was at Cascades Park for the festival.

The festival featured food vendors, live entertainment and the dedication of the amphitheater to Tallahassee jazz musicians Julian and Nat Adderley.

Harris Wiltsher said MLK Day is especially important to the youth of the city, and understanding why it’s a true day of celebration.

“It’s important for them to understand how far we’ve come and what America is doing for us to be able to come together in peaceful harmony and unity so that we can celebrate together,” Wiltsher said.

The festival in the park held from 2 pm to 6 pm with performances from Tallahassee Nights.

