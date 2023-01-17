Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial.

Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road.

Washington’s family had reported the Havana man missing just hours before his body was found near the intersection of Ben Bostic and Strickland Roads.

Rumph and his girlfriend, Calandra Cooper were arrested later the same day.

Attorneys selected a jury in Rumph’s trial Tuesday morning and were expected to make their opening statements in the afternoon.

Court records say there is hotel surveillance video showing Rumph and another man dragging Washington out of the hotel room and a car speeding away moments later.

Court records say that Co-defendant Calandra Cooper is accused of letting Rumph into the hotel room and riding with the men as Washington begged for his life.

Cooper was slated to stand trial this week too, but her case has now been delayed, with a case management hearing set for next month.

Testimony in Christopher Rumph’s trial is expected to begin Wednesday morning and last the rest of the week.

