Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial.

Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road.

Washington’s family had reported the Havana man missing just hours before his body was found near the intersection of Ben Bostic and Strickland Roads.

Rumph and his girlfriend, Calandra Cooper were arrested later the same day.

Attorneys selected a jury in Rumph’s trial Tuesday morning and were expected to make their opening statements in the afternoon.

Court records say there is hotel surveillance video showing Rumph and another man dragging Washington out of the hotel room and a car speeding away moments later.

Court records say that Co-defendant Calandra Cooper is accused of letting Rumph into the hotel room and riding with the men as Washington begged for his life.

Cooper was slated to stand trial this week too, but her case has now been delayed, with a case management hearing set for next month.

Testimony in Christopher Rumph’s trial is expected to begin Wednesday morning and last the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash took two lives and injured five others Saturday in Decatur County.
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
Apalachee Parkway reopens after pedestrian dies in crash
Crime scene tape
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
Pinky’s Moving Service
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash

Latest News

Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the warmer temperatures and weekend rain chances.
Rob’s Quick First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 17
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the warmer temperatures and weekend rain chances.
Rob's Quick First Alert Forecast - Noon Tuesday, Jan. 17
Kelvice Lawrence-Laing celebrates her Teacher of the Month award with her excited 4th grade...
Kelvice Lawrence-Laing of Apalachee Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”