64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department.

On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.

Police said the incident started as a “family dispute” that unfortunately turned tragic. During a press conference Wednesday, law enforcement and city officials urged the community to handle conflicts in a more responsible manner.

“Committing violent crimes against our neighbors will not be tolerated, and, unfortunately, there is a price to pay for that,” said Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon.

Officials also stressed the importance of gun safety, even when it comes to pellet rifles or BB guns. “With enough force, it can still penetrate the skin,” said QPD Investigator Samuel McCray. “Depending on where it hits them, it can disable them or terminate their life.”

Copeland was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held in the Gadsden County Jail without bond.

