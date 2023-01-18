64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder

Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department.(WCTV)
By Staci Inez
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department.

On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.

Police said the incident started as a “family dispute” that unfortunately turned tragic. During a press conference Wednesday, law enforcement and city officials urged the community to handle conflicts in a more responsible manner.

“Committing violent crimes against our neighbors will not be tolerated, and, unfortunately, there is a price to pay for that,” said Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon.

Officials also stressed the importance of gun safety, even when it comes to pellet rifles or BB guns. “With enough force, it can still penetrate the skin,” said QPD Investigator Samuel McCray. “Depending on where it hits them, it can disable them or terminate their life.”

Copeland was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held in the Gadsden County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinky’s Moving Service
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Family seeking answers following Ravensview Drive shooting
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
Jury convicts Tallahassee man on burglary, aggravated assault charges following six-hour standoff in 2021