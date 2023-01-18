Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at FSU for MLK week celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke at FSU Tuesday night as part of the university’s MLK week celebration.

Crump attended Florida State in the ‘90s. In his speech, he credited FSU with helping jumpstart his law career and inspiring him to believe he could do anything he set his mind to.

Hundreds attended the lecture at Ruby Diamond Auditorium. The event was emceed by Jasen Louis, president of the Black Student Union.

“Him being at the forefront of advocating for Black people in the United States, it’s really wonderful to see that one of our own, a Seminole, is able to do something big like that,” Louis said.

Crump has represented families in some of the nation’s most high-profile civil rights cases, including the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Students in attendance said they were eager to hear what Crump had to say.

“Even if it makes some people uncomfortable to talk about it, it’s still important to keep ourselves aware and keep everyone around us aware,” FSU student Yasmine Charles-Harris said.

“I think that it’s important to sometimes take a step back and be like, ‘Okay, how can we like learn more about Black issues with police and stuff like that—just Black issues in general,’” said another FSU student, Carly Moran.

During his lecture, Crump pointed to education as a key factor in being able to overcome inequality. He said the journey to justice is slow, and although much progress has been made since MLK’s time, there’s still a long way to go.

Cameras weren’t allowed during Crump’s speech, and he did not speak with the media.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.