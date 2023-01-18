Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County

Crash on I-10 east in Leon County
Crash on I-10 east in Leon County(FL 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid this part of the Interstate if possible until the scene can be cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinky’s Moving Service
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

More cloudy, humid and unsettled weather is in store for Wednesday.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, January 18
Talquin Electric Cooperative issues precautionary boil water notice
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found...
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
Panama City Beach will soon be home to the most comprehensive health education campus in the...
Construction starts on the new FSU Health - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Campus