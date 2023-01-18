Family seeking answers following Ravensview Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a 22-year-old man who was shot and later died on his way to the hospital on Jan. 1 is still seeking answers and justice in the wake of his death.

Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Ravensview Drive off Blountstown Highway around 10:45 pm Jan. 1 where Casey Goodson, 22, had been shot.

Heather Strickland said Goodson, her son, had arrived home after hanging out with family and noticed “someone who shouldn’t be where they were” and chased after the person before he was shot on the sidewalk.

“His father was with him, he took him to the fire station and they transported him to the hospital and performed CPR on him during that time,” Strickland said.

Strickland said Goodson loved to fish, loved the water and excelled at plumbing and electrical work.

“Just to be so young, it was crazy,” Strickland said. “He was always happy, he was always in a good mood.”

Strickland said they have been in constant contact with investigators and said detectives with LCSO have been reaching out to those throughout the community for answers.

“We’re trying to stay together, that’s the only reason any of us are able to talk and go to work,” Strickland said. “Without each other, I think we’d all just crumble.”

Strickland said Goodson was best friends with his brothers and it has been the “hardest thing in the world” to accept that their son is gone.

“We’re hurting, we cannot heal, we cannot start moving forward until this person is caught,” Strickland said. “My son didn’t deserve this, he didn’t deserve to die on his front lawn.”

There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Goodson’s murderer.

If anyone has information that could help in this investigation, they are urged to call LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300, or call the Big Bend Crime Stoppers hotline at (850) 574-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This was the first shooting in Leon County in 2023.

