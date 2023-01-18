Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting in Valdosta Sunday night sent three people to the hospital.

Valdosta police told WCTV the shots rang out as a crowd was gathered along South Fry Street around 8 p.m. A 35-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Two other victims, a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old man arrived at the same hospital shortly after.

A witness from that night says he was sitting in his car one minute, and then the next he was ducking for his life.

That witness wanted to remain unidentified but shared there were hundreds of people in the area at what seemed to be a block party. He recalls a mixed crowd of people young and old just hanging out.

He told a WCTV reporter there were people allegedly brandishing guns in the parking lot and then out of nowhere multiple shots were fired. At least three bullets hit his own vehicle, but miraculously missed him.

“It happened so quick. Everybody started running. There were at least three hundred to four hundred people out here. I was trying to pray and get away. But the grace of god saved me from getting hit, and that toolbox.” - Witness.

The witness said while the shooting was going on he couldn’t even leave the scene because of bystanders hiding under his vehicle to avoid the gunfire. He also shared that the two elderly victims taken to the hospital were friends of his, trying to help him out of the chaos before they were struck by bullets. One shot in the side, the other in his knuckles.

