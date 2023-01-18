Talquin Electric Cooperative issues precautionary boil water notice

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A precautionary boil water notice was put into place Tuesday for a small portion of Talquin Electric Cooperative’s service area.

The notice includes 1767-2435 Tallavana Tr, 4225-4325 Tallavana Trl, Magnolia Ct. Which totals about 45 water services.

Precautionary Boil Water Notice (Talquin Electric Cooperative)

Customers are asked not to drink the water from the tap without first boiling it. Talquin recommends bringing the water to a rolling boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking.

Customers might also experience discolored tap water during his time.

For more information, contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at (850) 562-2115

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.