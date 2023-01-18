Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win

Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at a 7-Eleven in Blacksburg.

He became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.

When Houssini claimed his prize, he told lottery officials he hopes to use some of his winnings to feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” Houssini said. “I want to give back!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinky’s Moving Service
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case