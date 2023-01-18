Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car.

According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.

There were still skid marks in the grass and evidence of that crash around the tree where the 19-year-old was found, however, VPD has not released the victim’s cause of death.

Neighbors in the area say they recall hearing what sounded like fireworks Sunday night, followed by a loud boom. Unaware of exactly what the noise was, many of the neighbors say they went on with their night.

“I was watching the football game when I got a call from my sister. I was talking to her and then it was like fireworks and then I heard something like a sonic boom. But I really didn’t pay much attention to it,” said

The 19-year-old victim was found just across town from where the shooting on South Fry Street took place. It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected at this time however, law enforcement responded to the shooting incident around 8:13 p.m. and then to then responded to the homicide investigation scene at approximately 8:14 p.m.

